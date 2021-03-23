Amitabh Bachchan receives FIAF award Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan given International Federation of Film Archives Award

On Friday, Bollywood's veteran actor, Amitabh Bachchan received an International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award.

The awards ceremony was streamed live from Lausanne, Mumbai and Brussels.

Speaking at the event, the legendary actor said, “As artists, I believe we have a duty to preserve what we create.”

He continued, “Our work represents a lifetime of passion and devotion to our craft. We need to ensure that we preserve this legacy in memory of all those who came before us and in recognition of the moving image as an art form and a visual document of humankind.”

During the ceremony, several tributes to Bachchan’s role in preservation of India’s cinematic heritage were made, which including video messages from Martin Scorsese and Christopher Nolan.

Scorsese said about Bachchan, “He's a celebrated actor who has put considerable weight and reputation behind the cause of film preservation.”