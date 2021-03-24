Kangana Ranaut unveils her secret to deal with criticism: Read Inside Web Desk | March 24, 2021 'people are so serious in life that don't get it,' says Kangana

Kangana Ranaut recently graced her presence on the trailer launch of her upcoming filmThalaivi.

The movie, that is base on the life of J Jayalalithaa, features the 34-year-old actress in the lead role.

Speaking about her controversial comments and infamous Twitter wars with fellow Indian celebrities, Kangana said:

"I personally feel that a lot of things that I do and say are for light-hearted interactions, but people are so serious in life that don't get it.”

Kangana went onto reveal that she has no hard feelings for anybody who has hurt her in the past because her "interactions are real, many people cannot do that,” said the actress.

