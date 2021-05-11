Ishaan Khattars rock climbing video goes viral; Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Pandey react in comments Web Desk | May 11, 2021 Ishaan Khatter impresses Shahid Kapoor and rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday with his rock-climbing video

Bollywood’s young emerging talent Ishaan Khatter has already won over hearts of audience with his stunning acting skills.

The actor has recently treated his fans with a throwback video of himself, in which he can be seen climbing rocks with the help of harness.

The Dhadak actor’s new video was posted on Instagram on Monday. Ishaan, with a safety harness wrapped around his waist, was seen climbing the rock face. His friends were heard cheering for him when he reached the top.





In the caption, he wrote, "We will climb every mountain that comes our way.”

The daring video drew the attention of his half-brother, actor Shahid Kapoor, and his rumored girlfriend Ananya Panday.

The Kabir Singh actor took to the comments section and wrote, "Too too too good." Ananya, on the other hand, dropped a spider, a monkey, and a mushroom emoticon.

On the work front, A Suitable Boy star was last seen in Khaali Peeli with Ananya. He will now be seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced by Excel Entertainment.