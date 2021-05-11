I am totally against drugs, especially against people who sell it: Salman Khan Web Desk | May 11, 2021 Salman Khan: ‘I am against people who are aware about drugs and yet don’t do anything about it’

Bollywood actor, Salman Khan recently spoke to some journalists regarding his upcoming film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai which will be released on 13th May and highlighted the drug abuse problem in India.

Khan said, “Drug abuse problem has been there for the longest time. Before the drug racket got exposed in Maharashtra, we had already completed the film. I am totally against drugs…especially against people who sell it, who are aware of it and yet don’t do anything about it. Consuming, meow meow, cocaine, smack, heroin, ecstasy etc is not okay at all.”

He continued, “Abroad, they have medicated marijuana and CBD oil which is used for health purposes. In India, drugs are mostly misused and abused. People are earning their bread and butter by destroying kids’ lives and I think that’s disgusting.”

He added, “We have nephews and nieces in our families who are very young and we are constantly afraid that they might get influenced by some of their friends who might be into (drugs). That friend will always encourage another person to take it so that he’s not the only one doing it. But consuming drugs is not a one-off thing. As soon as you get hooked on it, you are done. Your body and your mind both would crave for it.”

The Sultan star concluded, “Hence, you have to be ten times stronger to resist the temptation. Sadly, most don’t have that will power and ultimately, their parents and their families have to go through a lot. They themselves also suffer so much. So yeah, this is an issue that we have touched in Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai. The plot is that he makes a commitment to this child whose friend dies. And then he goes and cleans the city.”