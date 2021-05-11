Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 20 million to help India battle Covid-19 Web Desk | May 11, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan addressed social media users for trolling him over charity work amid India’s Covid-19 crisis

Veteran Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan has been receiving a lot of online criticism for not helping India amid its fight against Covid-19. However, in a blog post, he responded to the trolls and said he wishes to help people silently and not publicizing it.

Bachchan stated, “Yes I do charity, but have ever believed it to be done, than spoken of.. It is embarrassing, in too great a self consciousness .. Of one that has ever felt shy of public presence despite the profession - one that has to find its usp in public domains is relevant today for me (sic).”

He added, “The pressure though .. The every day abuse and the filth of distasteful comment has never been of attention to me or to the family.”

He further added, “..We have seen it from time immemorial.. Happens.. Some are ridden with the wisdom that it shall happen.. So all the efforts continued in the quiet.. No divulge to the information agencies.. No talk of it either.. Only the receiver knew and that was the end.”

Moreover, a source told a publication that Bachchan had donated INR 20 million to Covid facility.



