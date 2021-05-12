Mukesh Khanna puts an end to his death hoax, ensures fans he is perfectly fine Web Desk | May 12, 2021 Mukesh Khanna is fed up to see the rumours about his death circulating the internet

Bollywood’s veteran actor Mukesh Khanna slammed the rumours circling on the internet about his own death. He took to his Instagram and posted a video to ensure his fans and loved ones that he’s doing “perfectly fine.”

The Shaktimaan actor explained his frustration at these uncalled rumors and expressed his wish to see the rumour-mongers get punished for creating unwarranted chaos in other people’s life. In the video, he said:

“I am here to inform you all that I am perfectly alright. I am very well. I am here to refute the rumours, I have been asked to refute them and that is what I want to do. I also wish to condemn those who spread such rumours. This is a problem with social media."

Mukesh then went onto thank his fans and said nothing can happen to him because he has many well-wishers.

“I have your wishes, and when someone has wishes from you all, how can anything happen to that person? Thank you very much for the concern,” he added.

The 62-year-old actor captioned the video, "I am perfectly alright. These people who spread rumours are agents of the darkness. they should be caught and beaten up. I am healthy, by God's grace and your prayers and wishes. Take care."

The star of many Bollywood hits told a leading daily TOI that these death hoax are hurtful and he is “fed” up of them. While explaining the chaos and panic it caused in his life, Mukesh said:

"I am fed up, literally fed up. I don't know what to say or do to rumour-mongers who are out on such futile exercises which cause only fear, chaos and anxiety. Almost all my friends and relatives have called by now and one fan said he was relieved as he just had a terrible thing in his life when his mother passed away 20 days ago. I feel WhatsApp will close down if such news does not emanate from it.”