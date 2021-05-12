Amitabh Bachchan urges people to stand united against Covid-19 Web Desk | May 12, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan recited a lovely poem on “hope” and then broke it down for his audience

Bollywood’s biggest star Amitabh Bachchan has once again made a fruitful attempt to inspire and encourage his countrymen to stand united against the deadly Covid-19.

In hopes of giving his dejected nation a renewed “hope” to fight the battle that still needs to be fought, Amitabh took to his Twitter to share a powerful message. The legendary actor is of the opinion that unity and hope can help in defeating the second wave of coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc in India.

The Baghban actor posted a video on Twitter, in which he recited a lovely poem on “hope” and then broke it down for his audience.

"Hope is not a strategy,” he began after completing the recitation. “The author meant to express the notion that actions are more than words. Yes, there is certain unassembled reasoning but, as many pithy saints say, hope is not a start- is often overused and we miss the very point of hope. Yes, hope alone is not a strategy, but when hope guides our actions, great things are possible."

Big B continued inspiring his fans with his hoped-filled words and said, "Every day we all hear amazing human stories for people coming together to help each other. Every day we discover all evidence of the indomitable human spirit, the selfless actions of our frontline workers and covid warriors and every day the darkness turns to light because people chose to come together and stand together."

The veteran actor used multiple strategic tools to convey his message, and used India’s history to remind the patriots that great things have been accomplished when people come together.

"Our history is a testament to the fact that every time we have come together as a people, we have achieved the impossible,” he went on. “Today the challenge before us is a lot but it will always fall short of our collective resolve to win it. So I am saying to you that hope is not the strategy but sometimes it is the only strategy."

Amitabh Bachchan caption the video with an optimistic caption and wrote: "WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !!"