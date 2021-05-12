Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohlis COVID-19 fundraiser raises ₹ 5 crore Web Desk | May 12, 2021 'A big thank you to all the people who helped us,' says Anushka

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's COVID-19 relief fund has raised 5 crore in just a week.

The couple in a joint statement last week announced fundraiser 'In This Together' in collaboration with Ketto.

Now after the relief fund has achieved this big milestone, Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Story and thanked all those who donated money.

"A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this mile stone," she wrote.



The charity targets to raise 7 crore in total to help India fight COVID-19.

Anushka and Virat released a joint video announcing the fund last week. Taking to the photo-sharing app, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering."

