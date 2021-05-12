Sonu Sood turns down Rakhis suggestion to run for Prime Minister Web Desk | May 12, 2021 Sonu Sood is not interested in becoming the next Prime Minister of India

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has taken the role of “Messiah” during the disastrous second wave of coronavirus in India. His philanthropic struggles have been praised by millions of people including other Bollywood celebrities. Bigg Boss 14 contestant and the internet sensation Rakhi Sawant went as far as suggesting Sonu to run for prime minsiter. The actor appreciated the trickle of faith in him, but he is not on board.

Sonu has helped hundreds of people in need by trying to find them ICU beds, oxygen concentrators, life-saving machines and other medical resources. He recently announced ordering oxygen plants from France to install in India. But, according to the actor cum philanthropist, he would rather stick to his goals as a common man.

While coming down from his apartments to distribute water bottles, Sonu stopped to talk to paparazzi to respond to Rakhi’s statement. He said: "Hum aam insaan ache hai bhai, aam insaan better hai (I'm better off as a common man)."

He reacted to a paparazzi's saying he should try his hand in politics and said, "Bhai log khade hai na humare, kya karenge elections mein khade ho ke? Wo apna kaam nahi hai na (My brothers are fighting elections, what will I do with the elections, that's not my work)."

A few days ago, actor-comedian Vir Das also endorsed Sonu Sood to be the next prime minister of India.