May 12, 2021

Salman Khan cannot behave like Chulbul Pandey at home: 'My dad would hit me'

Salman Khan cannot take all of his characters to his house.

The actor, who is all set to swoon audiences with his performance in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, says that in his teenage years, there were often times when he used to imitate heros at home right after watching their films.

"I still feel that when I see a film, I want to be like that person. I get very impressed by the goods and deeds that happen in the movies by the main leads," he said, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

However, there are some characters that Salman would rather prefer not taking home.

"I get very impressed by that so I try to take that back home. Even the films that I do, apart from that action. For example, Dabangg is a character. I can’t take that character back home. Radhe is a character, I can’t take back that character," he continues,

"I can’t walk around in front of my parents like Chulbul Pandey. My dad would hit me, my mom would slap me and my brothers and sisters would be embarrassed of me. So, I am at home as a son and as a brother," quipped Salman.



Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will hit Indian theatres this Eid.