Twinkle Khanna praises Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan for helping Covid-19 patients Web Desk | May 12, 2021 Twinkle Khanna appreciated Hrithik Roshan and Vidya Balan’s for helping people amid Covid-19 crisis

Bollywood actress, Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and praised Vidya Balan and Hrithik Roshan for helping needy people amid India’s Covid-19 crisis.

The author shared a picture of Balan and wrote alongside, “Thank you balanvidya ! A woman with immense talent and an even larger heart For quietly helping those in need.”





Khanna also posted a picture of Roshan and wrote a caption that read as, “Going beyond help thy neighbour, mine is doing his bit during this crisis in multiple ways. A big shout-out hrithikroshan.”





Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will be seen together in remake of Vikram Vedha. As per a source, “Hrithik will be starting shoot for the film in June. He is going to be seen playing a gangster and will portray the role of Vedha in the film which is quite exciting.”