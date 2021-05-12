Parineeti Chopra encourages people to be proud of their bodies Web Desk | May 12, 2021 Parineeti Chopra said people shouldn’t feel insecure about their bodies

Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra appeared in an interview with a publication and highlighted the importance of body positivity.

Chopra told the publication that her family and parents never made her feel bad about her body. She revealed she only lost weight and started eating healthy to stay fit and not because she felt insecure.

The Saina actress urged people to not think negatively about their bodies and learn to appreciate and own it. She also said she hopes people stop feeling ashamed of how they look.

Chopra will soon be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal. The movie will also feature Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.