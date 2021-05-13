Salman Khan appeals fans to watch ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on right platforms Web Desk | May 13, 2021 Salman Khan asks people to say ‘No’ to piracy in entertainment ahead of ‘Radhe’ release

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan made an appeal to his fans to say ‘no to piracy in entertainment’ ahead the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, in a video message, the Sultan actor asked for commitment to watch his much-awaited film on the right platform. "No piracy in Entertainment. .. #Radhe," he captioned the short video.



In the video, Khan, 55, can be heard saying that, “it takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product.”

"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he added.

The Prabhudheva directorial Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in important roles.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios. The movie is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited.