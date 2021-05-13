Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli raise their COVID-19 relief fund target to 11 crore Web Desk | May 13, 2021 '“Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts,' pens Anushka

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are raising the number of their COVID-19 fundraiser.

Looking at the massive success in just a week after the announcement of the charity, Anushka took to her Twitter and shared that she and Virat have decided to increase the target to 11 crore.

Anushka tweeted “Virat & I are thankful to MPL Sports Foundation for strengthening our efforts to help India fight the pandemic. Your donation of 5 crore empowers us to keep going and has allowed us to increase our goal to 11 crore.”



Earlier, the couple had announced the target for their 'In This Together' charity to be 7 crores.

As of Tuesday, Anushka confirmed that the fundraiser had collected 5 crores so far.