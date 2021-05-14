Its difficult to fulfill my grandmothers wish: Arjun Kapoor Web Desk | May 14, 2021 Arjun Kapoor said, ‘my grandmother wants grandkids and I can't be the one who can give her that’

It's difficult to fulfill my grandmother's wish: Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor appeared in an interview and revealed that his grandmother’s wishes to see his kids which he can’t fulfill.

Kapoor shared, "It's very difficult to fulfill my grandmother's wish because she wants grandkids and I can't be the one who can give her that, now we are relying purely on all the married Kapoor khandan ke chirag (Kapoor family's children) to fulfill that wish very quickly.”

Kapoor also opened up and shared his last chat with his mom Mona Kapoor before her death. He said, “Before my mum passed I had a very honest chat with her and she had this wish that Anshula and I make it as individual as a human being, not about the success or failure of the work that we do, just as people.”

He added, “And I have always told her (mom) that this is something that I always make sure that Anshula represents the value system my mother has put in and even me to whatever degree. The conversation was to make sure that we become independent, self-sufficient well brought up kids, and represent her value and I think that's an ongoing process that will never end.”