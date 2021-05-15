Raveena Tandon opens up about becoming nani at 46 Web Desk | May 15, 2021 Raveena Tandon's family life may not be conventional, but she feels utterly blessed

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon opened up about being a grandmother at the mere age of 46 as her two adopted daughters Pooja and Chhaya have children of their own now.

The Maatr actress shared the deatils of close relationship she enjoys with her two adopted daughters because of the small gap in their ages. She recalled her elder daughter being only ten years younger than her, which allowed them to share a bond of friendship.

While talking to MissMalini, Raveena talked about her what being a “nani” feels like. She said, “When I had taken in my girls I was 21, and my eldest was 11. We actually just have an 11-year gap between us.She's had her baby, so she's more like a friend, but technically, I am a mom-like figure to her in her life.”

“That's what equates to being a grandmom, so that's how it is,” she added.

Raveena further delved into how the world perceives the hindi word “nani”, meaning maternal grandmother, to be only used for elderly in their 70s and 80s. She said, “Technically, the minute that word comes, people think you're 70-80 years old.” Whereas, she is a walking proof of the fact that grandmothers can be young too with thriving careers.

In an interview before with Pinkvilla, Raveena had professed that adopting her daughters in 1995 was the “best decision” of her life. Her family life may not be conventional, but she feels utterly blessed.

“Back then people were apprehensive on my decision and said no one would want to marry someone with this baggage,” she shared. “But as they say, what is destined to be, it will happen. I couldn’t have been more blessed.”