Daisy Shah claps back at troll for taking cheap jabs at her Eid post Web Desk | May 15, 2021 Daisy Shah celebrated Eid with her Muslim fans as she dressed up and wished them 'Eid Mubarak'

Amid the desolate times, actress Daisy Shah tried her best to spread and encourage communal love and harmony.

On the occasion of Eid, she posted pictures of herself wearing desi outfit and penned down a caption along with it to greet those who were celebrating the auspicious day. She wrote:

"Eid Mubarak May the gift of Faith, The blessing of Hope, N Peace & Love of Allah always be with us."

While many people appreciated her message, the sight of it did not settle well with the internet trolls. One of them tried to stop Daisy in the comment section and asked her to “take care of her own religion first.”

The Race 3 actress schooled him right away and said she was raised to respect all religions. Responding to his comment, she said:

"koushikduttaroy2 mere parents ne mujhe har dharm ki izzat karna sikhaya hai. Shayad aap sikhna bhool gaye honge apne bachpan mei. Kripya apni ghatiya soch ka gyaan kahin aur jaake baatiye (My parents have taught me to respect all religions. Perhaps you forgot to learn that in your childhood. Kindly spread your cheap thinking somewhere else)."

Many fans lauded Daisy for coming back at the troll. Some fans sent their respect to her, while the others reminded the troll that before religious differences, everyone is a Hindustani at first.