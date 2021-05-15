Salman Khans Radhe may not be doing well, suggests IMDb rating Web Desk | May 15, 2021 After much anticipation, it looks like fans aren’t enjoying Radhe as much as they thought they would

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s most recently awaited film— Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was finally released on May 13 on the occasion of Eid. However, after much anticipation and delay, it looks like fans aren’t enjoying the movie as much as they thought they would.

The film has recorded 43 thousand votes on IMDb, and unfortunately, it is one of Salman’s lowest ever scores on the platform. Radhe currently has a 2.1/10 rating on IMDb. This rating makes the film come at the second lowest rank with Race 3 remaining at the last with only 1.9/10 rating.

Salman went to his Twitter on Friday after the film’s release to express his gratitude for all those who waited patiently for the movie and those who streamed it on the first day. Radhe was streams 4.2 million times on the first day of release. Salman Khan wrote:

"Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u."

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released in over 40 countries on May 13, 2021. The film is available on ZEE5 and other leading DTH operators as well.