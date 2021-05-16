Anil Kapoor sends love to Madhuri Dixit on birthday Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Anil Kapoor shared heartfelt birthday post for friend Madhuri Dixit

On Saturday, Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish for friend and costar Madhuri Dixit.

The 64-year-old actor shared two photos of Dixit and wrote, “Happy Birthday, MadhuriDixit! As actors I feel all of us are happiest on the sets, especially if you are working with friends...so I’m looking forward to being on set with you again!”

He added, “Wishing you all the health & happiness always!!”

Kapoor and Dixit have worked in many films together including Ram Lakhan (1989), Pukar (2000), Tezaab (1988), Parinda (1989) and many more. At one time they were one of the favorite on-screen couples who were loved by the viewers.