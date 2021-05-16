Karan Johar shares adorable pics of kids Roohi, Yash in matching rain suits Web Desk | May 16, 2021 Karan Johar' kids Roohi and Yash are all set to enjoy the monsoon rains

Karan Johar shares adorable pics of kids Roohi, Yash in matching rain suits

Bollywood ace filmmaker Karan Johar is an avid social media user. Amid the pandemic, while his fans are missing watching his movies on the big screen, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director has made sure to keep fans entertained with his social media posts.

Taking to his Instagram handle, KJo often shares adorable pictures and videos of himself with his two cute kids Yash Johar and Roohi Johar which are a sweet treat for the fans.

Recently, Karan has shared an adorable post on the photo-video sharing platform in which, his little munchkins can be seen preparing for the upcoming monsoon in the country.

KJo’s little ones seem to be fully prepared to beat the heavy monsoon rains as in the picture, Roohi and Yash can be seen dressed up in matching white colored rain suits.

The two looked super cute in the all white rain suits. In the caption, dad Karan wrote, “Prepping for the monoons!”

On the work front, Karan is expected to collaborate with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in his next project. Recently, he had landed himself into controversies for replacing Karthik Aaryan from his upcoming movie Dostana 2.