Shreyas Talpade claims some actors feel ‘insecure about sharing screen with him Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Shreyas Talpade: ‘I found out that there are certain actors who are insecure about sharing screen space with me and don’t want me in a film’

Bollywood actor, Shreyas Talpade appeared in an interview and shared how he felt betrayed when certain friends from film industry made films without including him.

Talpade said, “I found out that there are certain actors who are insecure about sharing screen space with me and don’t want me in a film. I have done certain films for friends only keeping their interests in mind but then I have been back-stabbed by the same friends.”

He added, “Then there are friends who go ahead and make films without including me, which makes one question if they are even friends at all. Actually, in the industry, 90% of the people are just acquaintances, there are only 10% who actually feel happy when you do well. The egos are so fragile here."