Gauahar Khan feels like herself again after being on a roller coaster ride of emotions Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Gauahar Khan has finally got the time to collect herself after many months of chaos

Bollywood actress Gauahar Khan opened up about the ups and downs of her life after her wedding with social media influencer Zaid Darbar at the end of last year.

With losing her father in March and living amid one of the worst pandemics ever witnessed, the young starlet didn’t get a chance to feel like a newly wedded bride.

However, Gauahar posted a picture of herself on Instagram, garbed in a white and pink ethnic finery. Along with it she penned down a caption to explain that she has finally got the time to process things, to be okay, and to feel like herself again.

“Finally getting time n opportunity to feel like a newly wedded bride,” the 37-year-old actress wrote. “#Ramadan2021 I allowed myself to be OKAY! Been thru a roller coaster ride of emotions last 2 months. But u have to allow urself to be Okay, to eventually actually be good ! Trust me, be good to urself ! #NewBride #SelfLove. (sic)”

In March, the Fever actress posted a video of her wedding day with Zaid and remembered her late father. Gauahar had a hard time dealing with her father’s death and about the wedding, she said it was “even more special” because he could be there. In the Youtube description, she wrote:

“I’m sure he will smile from above watching it and it makes me smile to know he was a part of my biggest day.”

Gauahar and Zaid’s fairytale romance started in July 2020 when they bumped into each other in a supermarket. The two had tied the knot later that year on December 25.