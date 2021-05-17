Amitabh Bachchan receives final jab of Covid-19 vaccine Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan is done with his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood’s big B Amitabh Bachchan got his second and final jab of dose of vaccination against the ghastly Covid-19.

The Pink actor marked the moment by sharing the news with his fans and followers on Instagram as he posted a picture of himself getting the shot. In the caption, he wrote:

"Dusara bhi ho gaya! (second one also done) Covid one, not the Cricket one ! Sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.."

The 78-year-old actor got his first shot sometime in April, and he announced then that all the eligible members of his family— except Abhishek Bachchan, who was away for his movie’s shoot— have received their first jab of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has been a symbol of light for many scared people amid the terrible second wave of coronavirus in India. Apart from giving hope to his people through his words, Amitabh has contributed 15 crore rupees towards the relief work.

In one of his recent blog post, he announced the donations and wrote:

“In this battle against this virus, many have contributed and continue to be resolved in more .. the mention in the information circles resounds with the 2 cr that I donated for the care Centre in Delhi for the moment .. but as days go by the figure of my personal contribution and donation shall be about 15 crore rupees.”