Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone: Madhuri Dixit Web Desk | May 17, 2021 Madhuri Dixit said: "Your love and wishes make me feel special every special day"

Bollywood’s renowned beauty Madhuri Dixit turned 54 on May 15.

The beloved actress received warm birthday wishes from all corners of the country. Overwhelmed by the love and support, Madhuri took to her Instagram to post a video in which she expressed her utmost gratitude for the fans and friends who wished her.

“I wish that you all are safe and healthy. I wanted to thank you all for such warm birthday wishes that you have sent [to] me. Your love and wishes make me feel very special - every single day.”

The Gulaab Gang actress went on to show care for her followers as she urged them all to get vaccinated against coronavirus and stay super careful amid the pandemic.

"I know, the current times we are going through is very difficult. I urge everyone to stay in touch with your loved ones, stay safe, wear your masks, get vaccinated and follow all the Covid guidelines. We need to stay together and be strong to work up this,” she added.

Madhuri, ageing gracefully, captioned the video with more 'Thank Yous.' She wrote:

"Grateful for the love & birthday wishes from everyone #ThankYou #Grateful."

Many of the Bollywood stars such as Anil Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff and many others also took to their social media handles to wish Madhuri Dixit a very happy birthday.