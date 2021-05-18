Aamir Khans daughter Ira Khan schools all those who use gendered nouns Web Desk | May 18, 2021 Ira wrote: "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?"

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram during the desolate weather conditions in Maharashtra to keep herself busy and entertained.

The 24-year-old started a fun Question and Answer game to interact with her fans and ended up losing her temper when a fan misgendered her.

Ira posted a Q/A sticker on her story along with her picture and wrote, "I am not quite sure what to do with myself. You?"

An Instagram user responded to the question and called her a ‘son’, for which Ira was quick to school him and others who use “gendered nouns.”

The fan said, "Aapto Aamir Khan sir ki son ho na (Aren't you Aamir Khan sir's son)?" along with the two monkey-closing-eyes emojis.

Ira responded to the question in the smartest way confirming that she is not Aamir Khan’s son, but rather his daughter. She wrote, "I am his daughter. But what even are these gendered nouns?"

Earlier, Ira opened up about mental health problems she has suffered from on Mental Health awareness day.