Amitabh Bachchan shares minutiae details of his donations: My means are limited Web Desk | May 18, 2021 "I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so, but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me," said Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood’s Big B Amitabh Bachchan has risen to the occasion to help his countrymen amid the deadly Covid-19 pandemic by making personal donations towards Covid Care in India,

Amitabh wrote a detailed blog in which he made sure to mention every minute detail— with pictures, quantity, and the locations to where they were transferred— of the various equipment he had bought and money he has donated. He explained the reason behind this thorough catalogues and wrote:

“I have, not out of seeking praise, given descriptions of the work done this time, but just to assure all, of the delivery and the visuals of where the funds have been used and to what avail .. that they are not just blank promises.”

The 78-year-old star further explained that he is doing all that he can but the fans must remember that his means are “extremely limited.” Amitabh elaborated on his discomfort at asking for donations and contributions, and that is why he is trying to carry out his philanthropic efforts alone.

"I give wherever I can .. my means are extremely limited .. it may not seem so, but they are .. somehow by the grace of the Almighty they come to me... I have not made any effort to collect them through campaigns or donations to a cause that I may have instituted,” he added.

The Pink actor touched on his driving force to continue doing his heroic work for the Covid patients and others who are directly affected by the lockdown and wrote:

"There is always a sense of satisfaction on seeing your efforts at giving to the needy .. to those in distress .. to them that have lost their jobs due to the non-functional-ability of their work professions .. those on the daily wages.”

Apart from pledging to donate 15 crores, as per the India Tv News, the actor has also donated 10 ventilators, 50 oxygen cylinders from Poland for the Covid-19 centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in New Delhi. The remaining 50 cylinders are also on their way.