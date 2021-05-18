Sonu Soods sets the record straight after being accused of taking undue credit for arranging a hospital bed Web Desk | May 18, 2021 Sonu Sood refuted Ganjam DM's accusations of stealing the undue credit

Actor Sonu Sood, in the words of many, have been playing the role of “Messiah” during the deadly second wave of coronavirus in India. From providing hospital beds to oxygen cylinders to medical resoruces, Sonu has been at the fore front to help everyone in need with his team of dedicated workers. However, not everyone thinks he’s worth the praise and accused him of taking undue credit.

Recently, the actor was accused of lying about helping a family get an ICU bed for their loved one by District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam in Odisha. According to the DM, no one from Sonu’s team contacted them to arrange an ICU bed. Taking to his official twitter, the DM tweeted:

"We don’t received any communication from SoodFoundation or SonuSood. Requested patient is in Home isolation and stable. No bed issues BrahmapurCorp is monitoring it. CMO_Odisha (sic)."

However, Sonu was prepared to refute the accusations with concrete proof such as providing screenshots of his conversation with the family that depict an exchange of a family sending in details about their patient and then confirming that the help had been received. Sonu further mentioned that he never claimed to have contacted he Ganjam DM in the first place. He tweeted in response to DM’s tweet:

"Sir, We never claimed that we approached you, it's the needy who approached us & we arranged the bed for him, attatched are the chats for your reference.Ur office is doing a great job & u can double check that we had helped him too.Have DM you his contact details. Jai hind (sic)."

Recently, social media influencer and actress Rakhi Sawant, amongst many, endorsed Sonu Sood to run for PM after his remarkable philanthropic endeavours.