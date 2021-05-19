Kangana Ranaut shares negative Covid-19 report to slam demons questioning her Web Desk | May 19, 2021 To shut down the trolls, Kangana shared proof of her Covid-19 report on her story

After recovering from Covid-19, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut shared the picture of her report on her Instagram Story after getting frustrated with the “demons” on the internet who didn’t believe her without visual proofs.

Kangana tested negative for the deadly coronavirus. After sharing the news with her followers on Instagram, the internet trolls questioned her credibility and asked to see the report.

To shut down the trolls, the 34-year-old actress shared proof of her Covid-19 recovery on her Story and said that people who don’t believe her and are making fun of such a grave issue ‘see the world as a projection of their interior’.

“All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram,” she wrote.

After getting banned from Twitter permanently, Kangana has taken to Instagram to share updates from her daily life and voice her opinions. On May 18, the Thalaivi actress announced the news of recovering from Covid-19 and refrained herself from talking about her recovery to avoid offending the “covid fan club.” She wrote:

"Hello everyone today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs .... Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus .... Anyway thanks for your wishes and love."