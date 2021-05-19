Neena Gupta shares details about her battle with loneliness: It happened all my life Web Desk | May 19, 2021 Neena Gupta opened up about the consuming sense of loneliness she had to live with for most of her life

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta opened up about the consuming sense of loneliness she had to live with for most of her life, especially because she didn’t have a boyfriend or a husband for the longest time.

Neena shared that while it is sometimes hard to battle the feeling, she takes pride in the fact that she keeps moving forward in life no matter what instead of dwelling in the past.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan in Hindi, Neena Jee was asked if she has ever battled with loneliness in her life. The Pinni actress gave the answer in positive and divulged that the feeling of loneliness deepens when she is disrespected at work.

"Very often. It happened all my life,” she answered. “Because I didn't have a boyfriend or husband for many years. In fact, my father was my boyfriend; he was the man of the house. It has happened when I was disrespected at work."

She continued, "I've often felt lonely, but God has given me the power that I'm always able to move on. I don't dwell on the past."

Neena was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, with whom she shares a daughter— fashion designer, Masaba Gupta. Neena is now married to Vivek Mehra, even though their marriage is mostly long distance. In an interview with Film Companion, she said:

"My husband actually lives in Delhi and I live in Mumbai, that’s our base. So actually, for the first time, we lived as husband and wife here, in the lockdown. The first time I came to know him and he came to know me.”

The 61-year-old actress’ new film Sardar Ka Grandson was recently released in which she appeared along with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.