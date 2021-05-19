Mallika Sherawat claims she always auditioned to get work Web Desk | May 19, 2021 Mallika Sherawat claimed that she has never been a part of any movie without going through the process of an audition

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat claimed that she has never been a part of any movie without going through the process of an audition, despite being in the industry for many years.

In her latest project, Rajat Kapoor’s directorial Rk/RKay, she went through a look and a screen-test before she was selected to play the role of Gulabo in it. The movie is a love story of Gulabo and Mahboob and is supposed to pay homage to the bygone era of romance in the 1950s and 1960s cinema.

According to Mallika, getting this role was not easy because even after going through the required test and audition, she was still uncertain as the director was adamant about only choosing her if she “convinces” him.

While talking to a leading daily, she opened about her experience and shared:

"I have auditioned to get work. I didn’t ever land a film without going through that. Even Jackie Chan had auditioned several actresses before casting me in his film. The process was always there but I am not sure if it was followed as strictly for industry kids.”

“This time around, when Rajat approached me for his film, he took me through a proper look test and screen-test and had told me that if he is not convinced about it, I won’t get the part,” she added about her most recent experience.