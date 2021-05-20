Jacqueline Fernandez set to play cop in her Hollywood debut Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Jacqueline Fernandez is set to mark her Hollywood debut in cop avatar

Jacqueline Fernandez set to play cop in her Hollywood debut

Bollywood’s stunning beauty, actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to make her Hollywood debut. The Kick famed starlet will be playing a cop in her first Hollywood project.

As per Indian media outlets’ reports, the Murder 2 famed actress will be making her Hollywood debut with an anthology titled Women’s Stories. The six segments series will be directed by six female directors from all over the world, and will feature an all-female star cast.

It was announced earlier in January 2020 that Fernandez will feature with transgender model, Anjali Lama in Leena Yadav’s directorial titled Sharing A Ride.

“The actress plays the character of a cop in this story, and the team also shot some sequences at CST police station [in Mumbai],” said the report.

The reports further said that the Judwa 2 actress has wrapped up shooting for her anthology, however, no release date of the project has been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Fernandez have several other projects in pipeline including, Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, Attack with John Abraham and with Akshay Kumar in an action comedy film Bachchan Pandey and Ram Setu.