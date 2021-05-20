Bhumi Pednekar misses her late father on his birth anniversary Web Desk | May 20, 2021 Bhumi Pednekar still feels the gaping hole that her late father left

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar still feels the gaping hole that her late father left behind, despite keeping herself busy with helping other people amid the pandemic.

On Wedneday, the 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram to pay a loving tribute to her late father Satish Pednekar. Bhumi posted a picture of the two on his birth anniversary and penned down a heartfelt caption to commemorate the day.

She wrote: “Happy birthday papa. Now more than ever I feel you with us in everything that we have been doing.”

Bhumi has displayed generosity and altruism with her philanthropic efforts for the people of India during the deadly second wave of coronavirus. She thanked her father on the occasion to instill these values in her. She further wrote:

“Your generosity, empathy, kindness & teachings are our guidance in these times. Love you and miss you every living second of our lives. #SatishPednekar (sic).”

Other celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap and Patralekha also left heartwarming wishes in the comment section.