When Shah Rukh Khan asked Salman Khan to accept award on his behalf Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan shared a great bond before their famous feud in 2008.

The actors had worked in a multiple projects together and once Shah Rukh even invited Salman to accept an award on his behalf.

In 1998, when SRK bagged Zee Cine Award's best actor for Dil Tou Pagal Hai, he invited Salman Khan to say a few words to the audience.

"I'm going to call on stage a gentleman who's going to thank everyone else on my behalf, because he feels mujhko saare awards milte hain usko nahi milta (I get all the awards and he doesn't). Mr Salman Khan!" quipped Shah Rukh.



As soon as Salman joined on the stage, he was greeted by Shah Rukh.

Salam aleikum bhai, badhiya (doing well)?"

Salman then took the mic from Shah Rukh, and commenced the acceptance speech by saying, "I can't believe this. I would like to thank Shah Rukh's cook, Shah Rukh's driver..."

Salman's sarcastic speech left audience into fits of laughter.

