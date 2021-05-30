Anushka Sharma cuts in Virat Kohlis chat session with fans: Where have you kept my headphones? Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently engaged into an Instagram chat session with his fans before he got interrupted by wife Anushka Sharma.

While Virat Kohli was busy answering questions about hos career, free time and newly born daughter Vamika, Anushka slid into his DMs and asked a questions of her own.

“Where have you kept my headphones?” Replying to her, he said, “Always on the side table next to the bed love,” and added grin and heart emojis.



A fan also asked Virat, “What is the meaning of Vamika? How is she? Can we see a glimpse of her please?”

The cricketer replied, “Vamika is another name for goddess Durga. No, we have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice.”

