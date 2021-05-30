KRK pledges to destroy Salman Khans career: Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga Web Desk | May 30, 2021

India's self-proclaimed critic Kamal R Khan has issued a warning to Salman Khan and his legal team.

After being sued earlier this week by Salman, KRK has taken to his social media and waged a war against the actor in a series of tweets.

Most recently, he has threatened Salman to end his career and 'bring him on the streets.'

"Suna Hai Ki Ye Kaafi Logon Ka career Khatam Kar Chuka hai (I have heard that he has destroyed many careers). Whoever speaks against him, he destroyed his career. But Nehle Pe Dehla Hi Hota Hai Na. I am Dehla. Main Iska Career Chaupat Karke, Isko Sadak Par Le Aaoonga (But I am a formidable force. I will end his career and bring him on the streets)," he wrote.



KRK claims the current lawsuit filed by Salman it is in retaliation for his brutal review of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman’s lawyers on the other hand maintained that it is in response to KRK's allegations of corruption and money laundering.

