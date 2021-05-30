Kangana Ranaut missed meeting friends, family during Covid-19 isolation Web Desk | May 30, 2021

On Saturday, Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared “most difficult” part of her Covid-19 battle.

On 8th May, the Queen star announced that she has tested positive for the virus. Moreover, she received online criticism for calling it a “small time flu”.

The actress later shared the news about her testing negative. She wrote, “I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend COVID fan clubs. Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus. Anyway, thanks for your wishes and love (sic).”

However, Ranaut took posted series of photos on her photo-sharing platform with family and wrote, “Most challenging during Covid was the isolation, it was lovely meeting friends and relatives today in Manali, going to meet grandmaa tom in Mandi.”







