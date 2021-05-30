Kajol remembers ‘Devi producer Ryan Stephen, pens emotional post on Instgaram Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Known Filmmaker Ryan Stephen, who was the producer of Kajol starrer short film Devi and Kiara Advani’s Indoo Ki Jawani, has passed away on Saturday, due to COVID-19 in Goa.

Prominent members of the film fraternity paid deep condolences to Stephen’s family after his sudden demise. Bollywood veteran actress Kajol also paid an emotional tribute to the late filmmaker.

The My Name Is Khan actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from their several meetings. In the caption, she added a heartfelt note, saying, “Love u forever and ever ryanivanstephen . Friends for life and beyond remember?”

She quoted Chris Rea’s song Tell Me There’s a Heaven, “Tell me there’s a heaven, Tell me that it’s true, Tell me there’s a reason, Why I’m seeing what i do.”

“Tell me there’s a heaven, Where all those people go. Tell me they’re all happy now, Please tell me that it’s so ....” followed by a broken heart emoticon.

“Love u forever and ever ryanivanstephen. Friends for life and beyond remember?,” she continued.