Nushrratt Bharuccha praises co-star Akshay Kumar, says ‘He takes care of everybody in the team Web Desk | May 30, 2021

To curb the spread of coronavirus in India, the state government has declared strict lockdown all over the country.

While all businesses are shut due to lockdown, the actors Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu’s production work has also been delayed.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial upcoming film will bring the top actors including Nushrratt, Jacqueline, and Akshay together on the screen for the first time.

Sharing about her experience on working for the first time with Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay, Nushrratt revealed that it has been an exciting experience of her life.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama famed actress opened up about her work experience in a recent chat with Filmfare. She talked about how exciting and fun it is to work with the Boss actor and added that he always takes care of his team.

During the interview, Nushrratt, 36, shared that Akshay is extremely energetic and funny. The actress shared that there was not a single ‘dull moment’. “He takes care of everybody in the team,” she added.

Nushrratt shared that while they were on set, there was a tremendous team spirit and a feeling of ‘togetherness’ between them. She further revealed, “Producer, director, Akshay, Jaqueline, and I were always hanging together.”

“We all used to sit in this big circle. There was so much fondness, togetherness. It felt like a team. I don’t know how to explain it. I used to sit quietly, he would crack jokes and we all used to laugh. He is too much fun,” she concluded.