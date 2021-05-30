Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit shared why they didnt marry any Bollywood hero Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Juhi Chawla, Madhuri Dixit shared why they didn’t marry any Bollywood hero

In 2014, Bollywood actresses, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit appeared on Koffee with Karan and revealed the reason behind not marrying any hero from the film industry.

Dixit shared, "With Shah Rukh I've done a lot of work, and with Salman. With Aamir I just did two films... It's just that maybe I didn't like anyone enough to marry them. My husband is my hero."

Whereas, Chawla stated, “I was inundated. They're all fantastic heroes, but I don't think I could've handled my husband looking into the mirror as much as I would."

She added, "As an actor you're so full of yourself, and I couldn't imagine I would get married to somebody like that, so I was quite clear."