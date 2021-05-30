Shruti Haasan reveals struggles of growing up in public eye Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Bollywood actor and daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika, Shruti Haasan appeared in an interview with a publication and commented about growing up in public eye.

The 35-year-old shared, "I am not hiding anything; that’s not my nature. It is too much effort to keep things a secret and I had decided early on that was what I didn’t need in my life. However, I have also not had too much personal life, because I have grown up in front of people from a very early age.”

She added, “My own family felt like it didn’t belong only to me, so I am instinctively a little guarded about my personal life. I am not complaining but that’s how it has panned out for me.”

She further added, “Ever since I was a child, I had a problem with people misunderstanding me. Online, I am me; you can like it or hate it."