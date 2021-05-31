Arjun Kapoor wants fans to think of celebrities as individual human beings Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Actor Arjun Kapoor defended the celebrities who are being targeted regardless of their charity work amid the desolate times of the pandemic. He tried to explain that charity work is an individual practice. That is why celebrities can have different methods of helping out other people.

Arjun reacted to the backlash that Bollywood celebs are receiving from the fans over a confusing ordeal. If the high-profiled actors share their humanitarian ventures, then they are accused of parading their charity. And, when they don’t publicize it, then they are accused of not doing enough.

The 35-year-old actor told Hindustan Times that not every criticism warrants a reaction from celebrities. He further condemned the netizens who denounce everyone from behind their screens without knowing the complete picture.

“At the end of the day, people have a right to their opinion. Everybody has an opinion about everything,” Arjun began translating his thoughts. “Opinions today are very easy to float because you have a computer or a keyboard in front of you and you can type what you feel. Half the time, people don’t even know what they are typing and they don’t mean what they say. You can’t get upset and react to everything, and I also don’t owe anyone an explanation.”

“If today, I don’t do something, I don’t owe you an explanation. If I do something, I don’t owe you an explanation. If I do something behind the scenes, I don’t need to come out and tell you what I am doing, and if I am doing something and I want to tell you, that is my business, that I want people to know that I am doing something good," he added.

Arjun concluded his argument by explaining that celebrities are also human beings, and they are allowed to take care of themselves before they take care of others. Similarly, they are allowed to care about others before themselves. He said, “It is very individual.”