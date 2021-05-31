Parineeti Chopra faces sexism on daily basis: contractors dont talk to me properly because Im a woman Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is basking in the glory of her widely acclaimed performance in the latest film— Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is somewhat a commentary on patriarchy, and while acknowledging the praise she is receiving, Parineeti also reflected on the sexism she faced in real life.

The 32-year-old actress recounted the times when the contractors working on her house refused to talk to her because they were looking to talk to a man. This was just one example she gave on the spot while talking to Film Companion about how sexism permeates in every aspect of a woman’s life in different forms.

"This film (Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar) is uniquely written. People have become so immune to the patriarchy that they don’t even think about it. Women in India face this every day,” she said.

Parineeti further gave details about the incident, “When I’m getting my house renovated, the contractors don’t talk to me properly because I’m a woman. They ask if there’s someone else at home they can talk to. I say, ‘No, I bought this house, I’ve made the payments. It’s mine so I will choose the tiles.’ When I tell them to talk to me, they refuse. This film has a lot of similarities to my personal life.”