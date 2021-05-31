Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: How did Parineeti react to Arjuns crossdressing? Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: How did Parineeti react to Arjun’s crossdressing?

Bollywood actress, Parineeti Chopra appeared in an interview and shared how she reacted after seeing actor Arjun Kapoor cross-dressed for the first time for a scene in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Chopra stated, “I was so proud of him. Everybody knows my love for Arjun and my loyalty as a friend. He's the only guy who has done it like this, in a story narrative so convincingly.”

She added, “He is 6 foot tall, broad-shouldered man to dress in drag. It says so much about him as an actor, so I was very proud."

The film’s story revolves around two individuals who are completely different from each other. Sandeep Kaur (Parineeti Chopra) is a career oriented girl from corporate world whereas, Pinky or Pinkesh Dahiya (Arjun Kapoor) is police officer.