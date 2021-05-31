Amitabh Bachchan completes 52 years in Bollywood Web Desk | May 31, 2021

On Sunday, Veteran Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a collage of photos from his films with fans to celebrate his acting debut with film Saat Hindustani in 1969. The actor celebrated 52 years in the film industry.

The 78-year-old star wrote, “52 years .. !!! Goodness .. thank you Ef Moses for this compilation .. still wondering how it all went by.”





The collage that Bachchan posted comprised of his looks from 56 films. His famous roles from super hit films include Coolie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Deewar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gulabo Sitabo, Paa, Abhimaan, Mohabbatein, Zanjeer, Khuda Gawah, Baghban and many more.