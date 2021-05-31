Tamannaah Bhatia reacts to pressure on celebs to showcase their charity amid Pandemic Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia responded to the criticism that the showbiz people are receiving at the hands of the keyboard warriors. She explained that celebrities are individual people with individual mindsets. While some may choose to share their charity ventures, others might not.

Bhatia is not impressed by the backlash directed towards Bollywood’s celebrities. According to the actress, she does not like parading her humanitarian work but she understands if someone else feels it’s important to raise awareness with one’s actions.

“It has to be to each his own because we do what we essentially believe in. If you really want to help someone, in my opinion, I don’t like talking about it. On the other hand, there are some people who think showcasing it is a way of spreading the message,” she shared

She further emphasized the fact that her way is not better than others. People have their own reasoning but she does not appreciate that there has “always been this pressure on actors as they are supposed to always talk about it”.

Bhatia added, “I just come from a different school of thought. And I don’t like talking about it because it doesn’t make sense to me as to if I’m busy helping someone, why should I be showcasing? I don’t connect that way.”

The Action actress wanted to relay to her fans and keyboard warriors that some of the budding actors had to work hard to be where they are in life; hence, there shouldn’t be any entitlement from anyone to warrant a response from these celebrities.