Hasnain Lehri shares tear-jerking post remembering late father Web Desk | May 31, 2021

Hasnain Lehri shares tear-jerking post remembering late father

On 22nd May, Pakistani model, Hasnain Lehri’s father passed away. On Instagram, he posted a photo of him holding his late father’s hand and wrote an emotional caption alongside.

The model wrote, “apa Jaan Holding your hand for the last time was the second most difficult thing I have ever had to do. Letting go of your hand for the last time was the first.”





He added, “This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments – and you get the tears at the end, too.”

He further added, “I love you and I miss you the most, Papa Jaan I talk to you all the time, I hope you hear me.”

He concluded, “Allah has given me Himmat ,hope he give us Sabbar.”