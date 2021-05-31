Radhika Apte on Bollywood journey: ‘I was exploited and underpaid Web Desk | May 31, 2021

'Radhika Apte on Bollywood journey: ‘I was exploited and underpaid

Bollywood actress, Radhika Apte appeared in an interview with a publication and reflected on how she was exploited by filmmakers during her initial days in the film industry.

The Sacred Games star spoke about working with Ram Gopal Varma, she revealed, “I felt very exploited because I wasn’t getting paid much. They told me I’d be doing one film but then they made me shoot in Tamil and Telugu as well.”

The 35-year-old also shared about her first film Vaah! Life Ho To Aisi and shared, “they said they couldn’t afford to pay me and asked me to do it for free. When on set, I realised that even the child artists were being paid.”

However, the actress was impressed by team of film Shor in the City. She asserted, “I auditioned with the scene in which Tilak (played by Tusshar Kapoor) asks Sapna (my character) whether she can read. It’s one of the very few scenes I’ve auditioned for and gotten the part, so I clearly remember it. It was a three-day gig with a cool pay-off of INR 72,000.”