Priyanka Chopra beats Monday blues with sunkissed snap: See Photo Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Priyanka Chopra has shared a radiant no-makeup selfie with her fans all the way from London.

The actor took to her Instagram Story on Monday morning and showed off his makeup free skin as she posed with her pet Panda.

"Fresh faced Monday with Panda The Punk," Priyanka wrote with the photo.



A sun-kissed Priyanka donned a blue button-down shirt with a pair of brown pants for the photo.