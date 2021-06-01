Kajol says she cannot Iook poor on-screen no matter whatever I do Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Kajol says she cannot 'Iook poor' on-screen no matter 'whatever I do'

Bollywood actor Kajol once confessed that she can never look poor in a film.

Speaking with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 2014, Kajol declared that no matter how much she tries, she can never make herself look poor on-screen.

"I decided very early on that I just look rich. I don't look poor. Whatever I do, at the end of the day, even if I'm wearing a ghagra-choli (which I was wearing in Hulchul), I looked at myself and said, 'I don't look poor'."

Karan then jokingly corrected the actor and said, "Kajol, I think you're quite wrong. You have a self-elevation opinion of yourself, because I want to tell you, you have looked quite poor in a few films."







