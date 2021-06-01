Jacqueline Fernandezs family wants her to pack up and leave India Web Desk | June 01, 2021

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez shared that her loved ones are worried about her life amid the Covid crises in India, and they “desperately” want her to pack up and shift to Bahrain immediately.

Despite the fact that the incoming positive rate of Covid cases is thankfully declining in India, the actress opened up about constantly being under pressure by parents to move in with them in Bahrain. In a recent interview, Radhe star shared:

"My friends from Sri Lanka and my parents, who live in Bahrain, watch the news and panic when they see the situation in India. My parents desperately want me to live with them in Bahrain… even my uncles and cousins in Sri Lanka are asking me to come and stay with them.”

Jacqueline admitted that she is not planning to go anywhere just yet and added, “However, I am pretty intent on staying put here and continuing the work I am doing.”

While she understands that her friends and family might be greatly disturbed by the news, but as an insider, Jacqueline believes that India is battling with the second wave of Covid-19 with an impressive unity. She further added:

"I think in 2020, the outbreak of the virus shocked everyone. This time around, while we were under-prepared for the second wave, people came out in large numbers to actively help those in distress.”